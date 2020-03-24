Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,171,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,566,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,737,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

