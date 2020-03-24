Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Holly Energy Partners worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 209,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 396,081 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 551,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 463,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 169,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. 1,574,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,568. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

