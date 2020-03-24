Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randy Woelfel acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Also, CEO Albert Chao acquired 7,535 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $107,072.35. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,770 shares of company stock valued at $684,327.

A number of analysts have commented on WLKP shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of WLKP stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,624. The company has a market cap of $473.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

