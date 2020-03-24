Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $11.77 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.99. 3,479,874 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.