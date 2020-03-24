Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $13.02 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,185 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 989.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 91,266 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 886.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 174,023 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,518,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,165. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

