Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $13.26 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of ENB traded down $1.89 on Monday, reaching $23.74. 11,318,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,583. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

