Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $23.43 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.27.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $10.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,406. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.93 and its 200 day moving average is $241.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

