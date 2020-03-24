Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.86. 16,074,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,796. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

