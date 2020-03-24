Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $30.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $30,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after acquiring an additional 608,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 347,932 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,558,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,947. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

