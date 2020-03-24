Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $56.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.28 on Monday, reaching $111.91. 16,391,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,593. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

