Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,806,000 after buying an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 453,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,188,000 after buying an additional 233,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 183,215 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. 56,891,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,469,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

