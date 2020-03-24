Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,998 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. 4,131,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,254. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62.

