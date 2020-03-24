Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after acquiring an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $11.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.74. 30,318,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,295,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.27.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

