Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after buying an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,869,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,677,000 after purchasing an additional 305,935 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,053,000 after buying an additional 234,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

