Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 8,605 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,584,000 after buying an additional 542,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,130,000 after purchasing an additional 428,635 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 260,753 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 324,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 225,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,765,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. 9,151,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,212. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.