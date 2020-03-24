Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 282,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,021,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 1.93% of Relmada Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:RLMD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.88. 138,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,380. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.