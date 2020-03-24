Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Heritage Commerce worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 353.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 20.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,700 shares of company stock worth $403,537. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 371,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,136. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $390.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.