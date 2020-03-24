Tiedemann Advisors LLC Reduces Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 34,936 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. 21,303,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,554,280. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

