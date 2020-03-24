Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 11,583 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.7% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $34,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.33. 8,156,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

