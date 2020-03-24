Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,256,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

