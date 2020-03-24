Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,445,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,606. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.35 and its 200-day moving average is $310.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

