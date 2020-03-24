Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $15.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,056.62. 4,038,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,061. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,357.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

