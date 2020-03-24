Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 25,556 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,556 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

VGSH remained flat at $$62.22 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,150,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,653. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

