Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 31,680 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 31,680 shares during the quarter. Nextera Energy Partners comprises 1.2% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $25,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. 1,267,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,318. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

