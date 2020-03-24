Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 36,419 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 36,419 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 39,185,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,181,205. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

