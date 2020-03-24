Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 40,891 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,891 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 1.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $39,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Citigroup cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,443,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

