Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 431 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,034,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,934,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.56. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.84.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

