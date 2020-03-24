Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 28,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $14.08 on Monday, hitting $1,054.13. 4,178,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,901. The firm has a market cap of $724.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,354.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

