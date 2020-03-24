Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 6,472 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,209,000 after buying an additional 80,410 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,781. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

