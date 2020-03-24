Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 6,478 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 148,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,535. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,322,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

