Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 8,807 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $4.60 on Monday, hitting $128.35. 849,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,931. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $198.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

