Titus Wealth Management Acquires 240 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,371,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,481. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.