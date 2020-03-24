Titus Wealth Management Acquires 962 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. 10,031,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

