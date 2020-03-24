Titus Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,076,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,936 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23.

