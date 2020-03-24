Titus Wealth Management Boosts Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.04. 1,262,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

