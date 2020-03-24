Titus Wealth Management Buys 2,000 Shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 105,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000.

Get Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd alerts:

FFC stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. 472,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,419. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.