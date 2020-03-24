Titus Wealth Management Buys 2,310 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,119,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,482,000 after acquiring an additional 290,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 882,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 47,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,032 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 325,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period.

BATS:PTNQ traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 223,923 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

