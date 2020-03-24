Titus Wealth Management Buys 309 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,552.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,310,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $427,012,000 after acquiring an additional 237,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $22.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,817,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574,020. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

