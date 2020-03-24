Titus Wealth Management Buys 621 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.91. 84,439,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,829,445. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

