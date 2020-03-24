Titus Wealth Management Buys Shares of 675 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.80.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT traded up $12.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.91. 3,085,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,744. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

