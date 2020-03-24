Titus Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Titus Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $10.62 on Tuesday, hitting $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,976,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average is $156.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

