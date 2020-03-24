Titus Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Titus Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 10,171,609 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

