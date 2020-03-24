Titus Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Titus Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 406.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,867,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. 63,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,861. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $69.04 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

