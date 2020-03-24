Titus Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,440,000 after buying an additional 101,946 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,111,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,936. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

