Titus Wealth Management Has $1.79 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Titus Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.8% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,810,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,593,211. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

