Titus Wealth Management Has $307,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. 49,060,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,823,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

