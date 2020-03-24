Titus Wealth Management Has $493,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.93. 4,300,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,607. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average of $130.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

