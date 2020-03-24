Titus Wealth Management Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,579,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. 26,565,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

