Titus Wealth Management Has $651,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. 1,241,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.