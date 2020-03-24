Titus Wealth Management Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Titus Wealth Management cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $7.10 on Tuesday, hitting $153.40. 20,597,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,790,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

